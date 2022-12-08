An analysis by Corrs Chambers Westgarth



Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and a tightening economy, new analysis from our Australian firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, highlights that the Australian M&A market is predicted to rebound in the year ahead.

Australian M&A activity will be bolstered by tight competition and strong offshore bidder interest, supported by the AUD exchange rate disparity and growing environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

