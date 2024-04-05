An overview by ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg

Legal research and insights firm Chambers and Partners have recently published their global practical guide on “Corporate Tax 2024 “. Over the past few years, a series of significant reforms have reshaped the international tax landscape.

In addition, the digital transformation and the ecological and energy transition have now become additional key challenges that jurisdictions and businesses must face.

Romain Tiffon from ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg, shares his expert insights into the latest trends and developments in the Luxembourg-specific chapter of the guide here.