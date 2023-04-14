An overview by ATOZ

Amendments to the rules governing tax procedure in Luxembourg have recently been proposed by the Luxembourg Government in a new draft law.

On 28 March 2023, the proposals were presented to the Parliament which amends the Luxembourg General Tax Law on tax procedure, in order to simplify and modernise the rules.

Afterwards, drafts of Grand-Ducal Regulations aiming at implementing various provisions of the draft law were released. The provisions will have a number of impacts particularly for taxpayers.

Tax Partner Hugues Hénaff at our Luxembourg member firm, ATOZ and the firm’s Of Counsel Samantha Schmitz, summarise and respond to the proposed changes.

Read more here.