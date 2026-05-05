Taxand colleagues from Leo Berwick in the US recently visited the team at ATOZ Tax Advisers in Luxembourg, where they came together for an engaging and productive discussion on strengthening cross-border collaboration.

The meeting provided a valuable opportunity to share insights on the latest US market developments and to explore areas of mutual interest where both firms can further align their expertise.

Building on this dialogue, the teams explored concrete ways to enhance the support we provide to shared clients, particularly through more coordinated advice and seamless cross-jurisdictional support.

The discussion reaffirmed a strong commitment on both sides to deepen collaboration and leverage the strength of Taxand to support increasingly complex, international client needs.

Thank you to our colleagues in Luxembourg for hosting and congratulations to everyone involved in making this such worthwhile and collaborative session.