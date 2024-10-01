LeitnerLeitner Taxand Hungary Celebrates 30th Anniversary

LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Global member in Hungary, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024 and to mark this milestone, a special event was recently held at the stunning House of Music Hungary.

Judit Jancsa-Pék, Dr. Nóra Rácz, and Gellért Menczel-Kiss hosted the celebration alongside colleagues and distinguished guests from LeitnerLeitner Hungary.

The evening featured memorable speeches by Dr. Alexander Grubmayr, LL.M., Ambassador of Austria to Hungary, Norbert Izer, State Secretary for Tax Affairs, together with Márta Siklós, Roman Leitner, Reinhard Leitner, and Clemens Nowotny from LeitnerLeitener who reflected on the shared achievements of the past three decades.

The evening’s magical atmosphere was further enhanced by a surprise concert from László Dés, one of Hungary’s most iconic musicians and composers, creating an unforgettable experience for everyone who attended.

Congratulations to all of our colleagues at LeitnerLeitner Taxand Hungary on this momentous occasion!

LeitnerLeitner has produced a LL30 Highlights movie, which can be viewed here