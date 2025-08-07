This August, we were proud to launch the very first Virtual Manager Taxandays – Asia Edition, a new milestone in our learning and development journey at Taxand Global Academy.

This pilot event was designed specifically for Managers with 5 to 8 years of experience from across our Asian member firms.

The goal: to bring the Taxandays experience to the region, in a format adapted to busy schedules, different time zones, and the realities of a growing cross-border practice.

Led in partnership with Permana Adi Saputra, Managing Partner of PB Taxand (Indonesia) and our Asia Pacific Leader, the two half-day sessions brought together 30 Managers from 10 Firms for a mix of practical content, peer learning, and fresh conversations on what it means to grow as a Taxander today.

From technical insights and leadership stories to business development strategies and the rise of AI in tax, each session focused on what managers need now to lead with confidence and perspective. But most importantly, it created a space for them to connect and network with their peers.

A big thank you to all participants and speakers who contributed to the success of this first edition. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to grow together across the region.