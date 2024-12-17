We are excited to launch the inaugural edition of our Indirect Tax Insight

Newsletter, your go-to resource for the latest developments in indirect

taxation around the globe.

As international tax regulations continue to evolve at a rapid pace, keeping

track of changes in VAT, sales tax, customs duties, and other indirect taxes is

more important than ever for businesses navigating cross-border operations.

In this first edition, we’re proud to feature insights contributed by 18 of our

Taxand member firms. Thank you to our editors of this new publication, Beverley Gilbert, Bordern Ladner Gervais, Canada and Thomas Frøbert, Bech Bruun, Denmark, and to all our Taxand colleagues who have contributed.

These contributions provide a unique, on-the-ground perspective on key tax

developments in multiple jurisdictions. From new tax legislations to updated tax rates, this issue covers the critical trends and updates that will shape your clients’ business decisions.

The aim of this newsletter is to help clients stay informed and prepared, so that they can manage risks, optimize compliance, and seize new opportunities in an increasingly complex global tax environment.

Read the first issue of the newsletter here and please do forward it to your clients and contacts