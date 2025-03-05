We are excited to introduce Lexchange Secondment Program, an initiative by Flick Gocke Schaumburg (Taxand Germany) – offering Taxanders the fantastic opportunity to broaden their horizons, gain international experience, and foster deeper collaboration across our Global Community.

🌍 What is Lexchange?

Lexchange is designed as a short-term, 4-week experience, allowing Taxanders to immerse themselves in a new working environment without a long-term commitment. Secondees will continue working on their own client matters while sitting in a Member Firm’s office, where they will engage with colleagues, learn about different work cultures, and explore cross-border business opportunities.

Meet Our First Secondee!

We are delighted to announce that Susanne Mederer, Tax Advisor from Flick Gocke Schaumburg will be the first participant in this exciting program. She will join Garrigues (Taxand Spain) in Madrid from March to April 2025.

💬 “The LexChange Program is a fantastic opportunity to build strong, lasting professional relationships in just four weeks. I have always enjoyed working internationally, and having direct contacts is invaluable in the international tax practice. With established connections, the process becomes much smoother: it’s easier to directly reach out, find the perfect fit for a project, discuss a case informally, or quickly get an assessment or opinion on cross-border issues. At the same time, I’m also looking forward to supporting my Spanish colleagues with any German tax-related questions they might have. This mutual exchange will not only benefit me now but hopefully also the long run as my career progresses. I’m also super excited to get the chance to spend the secondment with our prestigious partner firm Garrigues, predominantly in their Málaga and Madrid offices. In addition, Spain is the perfect destination for me, as I love the country, its culture, and its people. During my studies, Spain was actually on my list for a semester abroad, which is why I took Spanish classes at university – but I ultimately ended up a little further up north in Helsinki and later in London for work. Now, this secondment offers me the chance to finally experience living and working in Spain.”

🎤 Why did you apply for Lexchange? “The international tax practice thrives on collaboration between the different jurisdictions. While strong technical knowledge forms the foundation, having an extensive personal network in key territories is invaluable in order to succeed. The Lexchange program offers the perfect opportunity to strengthen relationships with people I’ve already worked with and to forge new valuable connections for the future”.

🎤 What do you hope to gain from this experience? “I hope this experience will provide valuable insights into how our partner firm operates. By working together on German-Spanish cross-border cases such as the reorganization of multinational groups or the relocation of individuals under the Spanish impatriate regime, I hope that we can enhance our cooperation and create synergies that ultimately benefit our clients. Additionally, I view this as an opportunity for personal growth and look forward to bringing back new perspectives to share with my colleagues at home”.

🎤 What are you most excited about? “I’m most excited to meet as many people at Garrigues as possible and finally connect in person with those I’ve already worked with digitally. While we already collaborate closely across borders, being on-site adds a personal layer. It makes it easier to exchange knowledge, engage with the right people for specific projects and discuss cases informally not only during my secondment but hopefully also in the future. Spending two weeks each in Málaga and Madrid makes this experience even more rewarding”.

Stay tuned for updates on Susanne’s journey, and if you are interested in participating in the Lexchange Secondment Program, feel free to reach out to us at julia.nazzareno@taxand.com