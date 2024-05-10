An overview from ENSAfrica, Taxand South Africa:

Our South African firm, ENSAfrica, has published the latest issue of its newsletter Africa Tax in Brief, a snapshot of recent tax developments across Africa. News in the latest issue includes:

Amendments to the VAT Code in Angola.

Second policy brief for taxation of highly digitalised businesses in Africa published by the African Tax. Administration Forum.

Tax amendments in Cabo Verde’s State Budget Law for 2024.

Finance Law for 2024 published by The Ministry of Budget of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Lists of jurisdictions for Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information published in Ghana.

Tax Procedures (Electronic Tax Invoice) Regulations 2024 issued in Kenya.

Tax Amendment Bills 2024 tabled before Parliament in Ganda.

