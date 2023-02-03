Further Queries

In the first of two newsletters, our Spanish firm, Garrigues, discusses key tax developments in the world of sports, including:

  1. The Court of Justice of the European Union’s ruling on a petition for a preliminary ruling on deducting input VAT on advertising services at a motor racing championship;
  2. The High Court of Catalonia’s dismissal of an application for judicial review filed by a football club against the decision delivered by the Taxes Board of Catalonia on July 17, 2019;
  3. Care and stabling costs in the calculation of the capital gain or loss obtained on the sale of a horse.

Read more here. 

EU | Spain | Tax Law

