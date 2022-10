A comprehensive analysis by ENSAfrica

In the most recent edition of ENSight, our South African firm, ENSAfrica, discusses key tax developments around the continent, including:

(i) The OECD Working Paper on the impact of tax incentives in seven sub-Saharan African countries

(ii) The Tax treaty between Mauritius and Angola

(iii) The tax exemption for electric vehicles in Ethiopia

Read the full article here.