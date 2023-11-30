Join us for Taxand Global's 24 to 24 Hub Challenge!

If you are reading this, then congratulations you’ve landed on our brand new Hub and Day 1 of our 24 to 24 Hub Challenge!



Throughout December, we will be sharing a series of 2023 Taxand Highlights as well as fun interactive challenges with a chance to WIN 2 PLANE TICKETS TO A SURPRISE DESTINATION!



This is your opportunity to find out more about Taxand, get to know The Hub, and have some fun along the way!



Are you ready for the challenge? Be in it to WIN it!

Our 24 to 24 Hub Challenge Rules

For 24 days, we will be featuring a series of interactive challenges and actions, with an opportunity for you to collect points.

The Taxander with the most points AND with our favourite answers will WIN our incredible prize!* We hope you will get involved throughout December and have some fun!

Ready for your first challenge? Click here to take part

*The Hub team’s decision is final