An analysis by William Fry

Last year, the Irish government introduced a new tax credit for digital game development into legislation, subject to a commencement order as the scheme required European Commission approval under EU state aid rules.

Minister Paschal Donohoe, speaking at the launch of the regime, noted that the credit will ensure Ireland is competitive in an industry worth up to €260bn. Due to the way the credit operates, it will continue to provide be of real benefit even where a 15% global minimum corporate tax rate is introduced. As such, companies deciding on the location for future projects should consider the regime carefully.

Sonya Manzor, Tax Partner at our Irish firm William Fry analyses this, along with some of Ireland’s other advantages, in further detail.

