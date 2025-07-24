Continuing our 2025 New Partner Series, we’re proud to shine a spotlight on more outstanding professionals who have recently stepped into Partner roles at Taxand member firms—whether through promotion or by joining one of our esteemed firms. 🌍👏

Please join us in congratulating the following 2025 Partner appointments:

Cian O’Sullivan, William Fry Tax Advisers, Ireland

Cian is a tax partner with over 15 years’ experience advising clients on corporate tax matters across a wide range of industry sectors, including retailers, construction and service sector companies. He provides both domestic and international tax advice with a focus on planning strategies, including corporate restructures and property transactions.

Elissavet Grout, Travers Smith, UK

Elissavet provides incentives and remuneration advice on all public company transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, listings and takeovers. Outside of the transactional work, Elissavet advises companies listed both in the UK and on non-UK exchanges, on executive remuneration, employment and social security taxation, and on the design and implementation of their long-term incentive plans.

Tom Margesson, Travers Smith, UK

Tom specialises in the taxation of private capital managers and their investment funds. He advises on all aspects of fund formation, the remuneration structures of private capital professionals, alternative liquidity solutions (including secondary transactions) and complex tax matters affecting private capital businesses.

Jo-Paula Roman, ENS, South Africa

Jo-Paula is an Executive at ENS in the Tax practice. She specialises in domestic and international corporate income tax matters, with a particular interest in value-added tax (“VAT”). She has acted for a variety of clients in the retail, banking and financial services industries, as well as for clients providing various platform services.

Scott Salusbury, ENS South Africa

Scott is an Executive at ENS in the Tax practice. He advises multinationals on transfer pricing and related tax aspects of cross-border business operations in Africa. Scott assists clients in developing appropriate transfer pricing models by focusing on understanding the unique risks and opportunities associated with their businesses. He has acted for clients in a wide variety of industries but has a special focus on the financial services industry, including banks, asset managers, non-bank lenders, fintech businesses and captive finance entities.

Megan Stuart-Steer, ENS, South Africa

Megan is an Executive in the Tax practice at ENS. She specialises in general corporate tax, including corporate structuring and corporate funding arrangements, employee share incentive schemes and tax dispute resolution.

She has acted for clients in a number of industries, including retail, banking and financial services.

Eva Kusá, BMB Partners, Slovakia

Eva specialises in international tax law; German desk for mobility services including cross-border taxation, social insurance and labour law issues of seconded employees; VAT; CIT.

Luiza Lacerda, Demarest, Brazil

Luiza advises Brazilian and international clients in tax proceedings before judicial and administrative courts in all spheres of law. She also provides tax assistance in the drafting of memoranda, legal opinions, risk assessment, M&A transactions, structuring of financial transactions and investments, and in the organization and taxation of assets held by individuals in Brazil and abroad, including succession planning.

Rachel Fox, Al Tamimi, UAE

Rachel’s appointment at Al Tamimi supports the firm’s strategic focus on expanding its tax offering across the region in response to growing client demand and the increasing complexity of tax regulation. Working closely with colleagues across multiple jurisdictions, Rachel will play a key role in advising multinational and regional clients on cross-border tax issues, compliance, and disputes.

Heartfelt congratulations to each of you! We look forward to sharing more partner news soon as we keep celebrating the remarkable talent shaping our organisation’s future.