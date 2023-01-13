Further Queries

An overview by Economic Laws Practice

 

India will review rules to clarify how it will tax foreign companies that provide digital services such as internet advertising, online education, media streaming, news subscriptions, and data storage.

 

Foreign companies that provide digital services such as internet advertising, media streaming, online education, and news subscriptions currently pay 18% GST if their services involve ‘minimal human intervention’ and are non-commercial in nature.

 

Ritesh Kanodia, of our Indian firm, Economic Laws Practice, is quoted in a Bloomberg article about this contentious issue.

 

Read the full article here.

Digital Tax | India | Tax Policy

