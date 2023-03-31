An analysis by Economic Laws Practice
India has raised the transaction tax on certain equity derivative products, a move that may help reign in the frenzied activity in such instruments from retail investors. Selling an option on a security will attract a tax of 0.0625% from April 1, compared with 0.05% previously.
In this Bloomberg article, Rahul Charkha, partner at our Indian firm Economic Laws Practice, discusses the impact of this tax raise.
