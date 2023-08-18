An overview by Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India

In the July edition of their Indirect Tax Newsletter, Vivek Baj, Aayush Tiwari, Nikita Brahmankar, and Sai Dash from our Indian member firm, Economic Laws Practice, discuss key changes to the administration of indirect tax laws through notifications and circulars in India. These include:

Taxability of services provided by an office of an organization in one State to the office of the same organization in another State.

Clarification on interest in the case of wrong advantage and utilization of IGST credit and its reversal.

The availability of ITC with respect to warranty replacement of parts and repair services during the warranty period.

Difference in ITC availed in Form GSTR-3B vis-à-vis Form GSTR-2A for the period 1 April 2019, to 31 December 2021.

The taxability of shares held in a subsidiary company by the parent company.

Special procedure (manual filing) for filing an appeal against an order passed in concerning transitional credit.

Relaxations in filling of declarations, under reverse charge mechanism, by a Transport Agency.

The update also explores several judicial judgments and rulings on the constitutional validity of time limits for availing credit, the tax implications of charging batteries for electronic vehicles, and the imposition of penalties as an alternative to vehicle confiscation in cases, where E-way bills have not been generated.

Read the full newsletter here.