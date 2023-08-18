An overview by Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India
In the July edition of their Indirect Tax Newsletter, Vivek Baj, Aayush Tiwari, Nikita Brahmankar, and Sai Dash from our Indian member firm, Economic Laws Practice, discuss key changes to the administration of indirect tax laws through notifications and circulars in India. These include:
The update also explores several judicial judgments and rulings on the constitutional validity of time limits for availing credit, the tax implications of charging batteries for electronic vehicles, and the imposition of penalties as an alternative to vehicle confiscation in cases, where E-way bills have not been generated.
Read the full newsletter here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.