An analysis by Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India

In India, an income tax assessee will get 21 days to respond to notices issued by the Central Processing Centre (CPC) regarding set-off and withholding of refund. The Income Tax Department says this will help in avoiding delays in the issuance of refunds.

In the article, Jain argues that the revised time limit should be reasonable for taxpayers to file their response and further that the instruction provides a step-by-step procedure for taxpayers to furnish a response to intimation under section 245 (1) of the Income Tax Act.

