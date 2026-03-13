As the IFA European Regional Congress in Madrid moves towards its concluding sessions today, the programme has once again delivered a series of thought-provoking discussions on some of the most pressing international tax issues in today’s global economic environment.

We were delighted that our Taxand colleague, Maria Teresa Deltell, Partner at Garrigues, Spain, chaired a panel yesterday on “VAT and Tariffs: Indirect Taxation Impact on International Transactions.”

Reflecting on the discussion, Maria commented:

“It was a pleasure to chair this session at the IFA Regional Congress in Madrid. Together with my fellow panellists, we explored several hot topics and fast-moving issues in indirect taxation, including the expanding role of digital platforms in VAT collection, the evolution of deemed supplier rules from e-commerce to ViDA, the interaction between VAT and transfer pricing adjustments, and the frictions that arise when transfer pricing meets customs valuation.”

The discussion highlighted the pace of change in indirect taxation and the importance of continued international cooperation in addressing emerging challenges.

Congratulations to Maria on a successful session!