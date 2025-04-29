Day One at the IFA Asia Pacific Regional Conference 2025!

Our member firms PB Taxand and DFDL are proud to be sponsoring and representing Taxand at this year’s conference in the vibrant city of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 29-30 April.

Permana Adi Saputra, Managing Partner, PB Taxand, Indonesia, came together with Diberjohn Balinas, Tax Partner, DFDL and Vandana Vijayakumar, DFDL’s Regional Transfer Pricing Director, at the Taxand booth today. A fantastic opportunity to collaborate and showcase Taxand’s presence across Asia!

Permana, who also serves as Taxand’s Asia Pacific Leader, will be speaking tomorrow, Wednesday 30 April at 1:45 PM, as a guest panellist in the session: “Transfer Pricing Conundrum – Has the Gordian Knot Gotten Tighter?”

This premier annual conference is a unique gathering of international tax experts, offering a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the latest trends in fiscal affairs.

