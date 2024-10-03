IFA 2024: ENS & Taxand host exclusive cocktail event for delegates

Are you or your clients attending the IFA Congress in Cape Town, South Africa from 26 – 31 October 2024?

TAXAND and ENS are hosting an exclusive cocktail event for all IFA delegates on Tuesday 29 October at the ENS Cape Town office and would be delighted if you could join us.

Delight in a curated selection of exceptional wines, expertly paired to enhance your tasting experience, savour exquisite bites crafted to complement our fine wines, enjoy captivating performances and take in the breathtaking vistas of Cape Town from the ENS office, creating the perfect backdrop for a memorable evening.

This is a fantastic opportunity to mingle with fellow professionals, forge new connections, and unwind in a sophisticated setting.

Event Details:

Date: TUE 29 OCT 2024

Time: 05:00pm – 07:00pm (UTC +2) please let us know if you require transport to the Museum Evening

Venue: ENS | 35 Lower Long Street | Foreshore | Cape Town

Please register for the event here