As the International Bar Association (IBA) convenes in Toronto from 2-7 November, alongside our Taxand delegation, it’s a fitting moment to shine the spotlight on our Canadian Taxand member-firm, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG).

Borden Ladner Gervais (BLG) is a full-service firm with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montréal and Ottawa, supported by a broad domestic and international client base.

With roots going back to 1823 and a team of more than 800 legal professionals, BLG offers clients integrated advice across business law, dispute resolution, regulatory and tax.

Tax & cross-border offering

Within the firm, the Tax Group brings more than 60 professionals across its five offices to serve clients navigating rapidly shifting tax regimes, domestic and international transactions, and evolving regulatory demands.

The firm places a strong emphasis on providing effective tax advice, innovative planning, efficient tax structures and comprehensive risk assessments for companies and individuals alike.

Specialist capabilities include:

Inbound and outbound corporate tax structuring (cross-border M&A, reorganisations)

Commodity tax / sales tax compliance and structuring

Tax disputes and litigation

Personal tax, trust & estate planning, employee benefits and pension issues

Crucially for Taxand and IBA attendees, BLG is the exclusive Canadian representative of Taxand, stretching the firm’s reach to over 700 tax partners and 3,000 advisors in 50 countries.

Why this matters for Taxanders at IBA

For our delegation engaging with Canadian and global tax matters during IBA week, BLG offers a strong touchpoint: local depth in Canada together with real global alignment through its membership of Taxand.

The firm’s ability to handle cross-border structuring (whether inbound or outbound), plus its tax dispute and controversy work, means it is well positioned to support multinational tax clients.

Our colleagues at BLG are also hosting a Taxand Breakfast during IBA Toronto as well as an evening reception – both prime opportunities for Taxanders and their corporate colleagues to connect, explore Canadian tax trends and deepen relationships with the Canadian market via BLG’s team.

Kevin Bianchini, Tax Partner at BLG, comments:

“At BLG we see Canada as a strategic gateway for global business and tax structuring. With the IBA coming to Toronto this year, we’re especially keen to welcome Taxand colleagues and their clients to explore how Canadian tax regimes, cross-border M&A planning and dispute resolution are evolving. We look forward to leveraging our role in Taxand Global to support international collaboration and innovation in tax services.”

BLG has published an IBA page on its website, featuring details about BLG’s IBA team, speaking engagements, insights, travel tips, and exclusive content on what makes Toronto great: IBA Toronto 2025 | Get travel tips and business insights | BLG

You can also find out more about BLG’s Tax Practice here: Canadian Tax Law Firm | Tax Lawyer Practice Areas | BLG