As the IBA Annual Conference in Toronto comes to a close for another year, we reflect on a fantastic week of collaboration, conversation, and connection.

Our Canadian member firm Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) hosted two memorable gatherings during the week — beginning with a networking breakfast that welcomed Taxanders and their corporate colleagues, and set the tone for the week ahead, and later a cocktail reception that brought together clients, colleagues, and guests, with a number of Taxanders in attendance.

Together, these events captured the spirit of the IBA: global collaboration, local hospitality, and meaningful professional exchange.

A heartfelt thank you to our colleagues at BLG for their warm welcome. Here’s to continuing the conversations and connections that began in Toronto!