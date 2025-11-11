As the IBA Annual Conference in Toronto comes to a close for another year, we reflect on a fantastic week of collaboration, conversation, and connection.
Our Canadian member firm Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) hosted two memorable gatherings during the week — beginning with a networking breakfast that welcomed Taxanders and their corporate colleagues, and set the tone for the week ahead, and later a cocktail reception that brought together clients, colleagues, and guests, with a number of Taxanders in attendance.
Together, these events captured the spirit of the IBA: global collaboration, local hospitality, and meaningful professional exchange.
A heartfelt thank you to our colleagues at BLG for their warm welcome. Here’s to continuing the conversations and connections that began in Toronto!
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.