Highlights from IBA 2024 in Mexico City

More than 4,000 legal professionals from over 100 jurisdictions convened in Mexico City, one of the world’s leading economic and financial hubs, for the 2024 IBA Annual Conference last week.

Our Taxand Global Members were well represented at the event, engaging in thought-provoking discussions, sharing valuable insights, and fostering connections across the global legal community.

Participating Taxand Global Members included:

Barros & Errázuriz, Taxand Global Member in Chile, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG), Taxand Global Member in Canada; Covington & Burling LLP, Taxand Global Member in USA; CRIDO, Taxand Global Member in Poland; Demarest Advogados, Taxand Global Member in Brazil; Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Global Member in Germany; Garrigues, Taxand Global Member in Spain; Maisto e Associati, Taxand Global Member in Italy and Mijares, Angoitia, Cortes y Fuentes, S.C. Taxand Global Member in Mexico.

With over 200 working sessions and a wide array of networking opportunities, the conference remains a key event for legal professionals worldwide. Taxation was firmly on the agenda, with panels addressing Pillar 2 implementation, permanent establishment (PE) issues, exit taxes, company flips, and transformative events, along with AI’s evolving role in tax practice.

