News

Have you registered for our Taxand Global Webinars on 19 & 21 March?

Editorial Team 14 Mar 2024

There is still time for you and your clients to register for our upcoming Global Webinars...

Further Queries

Do you have clients in the Consumer Goods sector?

 

Then our Transfer Pricing in Consumer Goods Global Webinars will be of interest!

 

Taxand Global is offering two insightful webinars to discuss hot topics in transfer pricing specific to the Consumer Goods industry, with particular focus on key consumer sub-sectors such as Luxury Goods, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (“FMCG”) and Retail Markets. ⌚ 🛍 👜

 

There is still time to register for one (or both!) of our webinars below to hear from our international panellists covering Asia and European, then US and European perspectives respectively, as they discuss the latest hot topics, share practical insights and answer your questions.

 

📆 Tuesday 19 March 2024, 09:00-10:30 CET
Asia and European Perspectives on Transfer Pricing in Consumer Goods: Industry Specific Insights for Luxury Goods, FMCG and Retail Markets

 

Speakers:
Moderator: Justine SchouttetenArsene Taxand, France
Rohit JainEconomic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India
Caterina Colling RussoTax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland
Judy GuHendersen Taxand, China
Sergiy M.Alvarez & Marsal Tax, Taxand UK

 

Find out more and register here 👉 https://bit.ly/4306uEb

 

📆 Thursday 21 March 2024: 17:00-18:30 CET
US & European Perspectives on Transfer Pricing in Consumer Goods: Industry Specific Insights for Luxury Goods, FMCG and Retail Markets

 

Speakers:
Moderator: Marc AlmsAlvarez & Marsal Tax, Taxand US
Monika BieriTax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland
Fabrizio LolliriAlvarez & Marsal Tax, Taxand US
Mario Ortega CalleGarrigues, Taxand Spain
Sven-Eric BärschFlick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany

 

Find out more and register here 👉 https://bit.ly/3uWq3k

 

Please do notify your clients of these upcoming webinars.

 

These events are also a great way for Taxanders to to stay up to date on the latest developments and hot topics in tax to assist with your client work – so please do register to join us!

 

We look forward to seeing you there. If you have any questions about the webinars, please contact the Taxand Global team at Taxand@taxand.com

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search