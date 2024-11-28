The ITR Awards and World Tax 2026 research process officially kicked off on 26 November, and your team may already be gearing up for submissions.

To support firms preparing to participate, ITR is hosting a two-part Research Webinar series on 3 December and 7 January 2025.

Led by Jon Moore, World Tax Head of Research, the webinars will cover essential information, including key dates, new developments, best practices, and strategies to amplify your firm’s submission. Each session will also include a live Q&A, offering an opportunity to get your questions answered directly by the research team.

APAC Senior Researcher Charlie Wong will conduct the Q&A for Part 2 of the webinar.

Webinar details:

Part 1: 3 December 2024

15:00 UTC

Register here

Part 2: 7 January 2025

07:00 UTC

Register here:

The submission deadline for the ITR awards and rankings is 13 March 2025

Details of how to take part in the research can be found here

All the resources required to take part in the research can be found here