An overview by Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany

In recent decades, real estate transfer tax has developed into one of the most complex areas of German tax law.

Karl Broemel and Frieder B. Mörwald, Associate Partners at our German partner firm, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, have published a new handbook entitled “Real Estate Transfer Tax in the Company” along with Prof. Dr. Matthias Loose, a judge at the Federal Finance Court.

The handbook is set up as a reference work for legal practitioners, companies, and consultants, as a practice-oriented approach to a subject that has become increasingly confusing in recent years.

Unlike the commentary literature available to date, the handbook is not structured based on standards, but rather on problem areas. The individual chapters depict cases that regularly occur in companies. This makes the manual the ideal supplement to existing comments.

