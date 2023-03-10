An analysis by Flick Gocke Schaumburg

On February 14, 2023, the Council of the European Union adjusted its list of non-cooperative countries and territories (EU list or “black list”). The British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the Marshall Islands and Russia have been added to the list.

Historically, the list was essentially limited to a small number of “exotic countries. With the inclusion of the four new and partly economically significant states, it is now gaining in importance.

Carsten Quilitzsch and Gabriel Hörnicke of our German firm, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, examine this change in more detail.

Read more here.