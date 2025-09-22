A number of exceptional Taxand teams and practitioners from across the EMEA and APAC regions have been recognised at the ITR Awards 2025, which honour the most accomplished tax and transfer pricing professionals globally.

With over 100 nominations for our member firms, many Taxand colleagues came together in London last night to celebrate a series of remarkable category wins. Taxand was proud to be the Event Partner for the evening and it was an occasion filled with joy and celebration!

🏆 This year’s winners across the EMEA and APAC regions include: 🏆

LeitnerLeitner Austria:

Austria Indirect Tax Advisory Firm of the Year

Arteo:

Belgium Tax Disputes Firm of the Year

Borenius:

Impact Deal of the Year: CVC’s USD 3bn placement in Odevo

Finland Indirect Tax Firm of the Year

Finland Tax Firm of the Year

Arsene Taxand:

France Tax Firm of the Year

Transfer Pricing Lawyer of the Year – Benoit BEC

Flick Gocke Schaumburg:

Germany Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year

Zepos & Yannopoulos:

Greece Tax Law Firm of the Year

Herzog:

Israel Indirect Tax Firm of the Year

Israel Tax Firm of the Year

Maisto e Associati:

Italy Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year

Italy Tax Law Firm of the Year

ATOZ Tax Advisers:

Luxembourg Indirect Tax Firm of the Year

Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS:

Norway Indirect Tax Firm of the Year

CRIDO:

Poland Indirect Tax Advisory Firm of the Year

Tax Litigation Rising Star – Daniel Panek

Tax Litigation Law Firm of the Year

Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year

Garrigues:

Portugal Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year

Spain Tax Law Firm of the Year

ENS:

South Africa Tax Litigation Law Firm of the Year

South Africa Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year

Ghana Indirect Tax Firm of the Year

Ghana Tax Firm of the Year

Tax Partner AG:

Switzerland Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year

Al Tamimi & Company:

Impact Deal of the Year: Saint-Gobain / Fosroc

🏆 Winning firms in ASIA Pacific

Economic Laws Practice (ELP):

India Indirect Tax Law Firm of the Year

Tax Litigation Lawyer of the Year – Jitendra Motwani

Tax Lawyer of the Year – Rohit Jain

Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu:

Japan Tax Firm of the Year

Yulchon LLC:

Tax Lawyer Rising Star – Hyeon Jeong

Impact Case of the Year: Hankook Tire Appeal

Impact Deal of the Year: IMM Private Equity / Ecorbit

Impact Deal of the Year: Blackstone’s Divestment of GY Holdings

DFDL:

Tax Practice Leader of the Year – Jack Sheehan

Cambodia Tax Firm of the Year

Congratulations to all of the winning teams on these incredible achievements.