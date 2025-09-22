A number of exceptional Taxand teams and practitioners from across the EMEA and APAC regions have been recognised at the ITR Awards 2025, which honour the most accomplished tax and transfer pricing professionals globally.
With over 100 nominations for our member firms, many Taxand colleagues came together in London last night to celebrate a series of remarkable category wins. Taxand was proud to be the Event Partner for the evening and it was an occasion filled with joy and celebration!
🏆 This year’s winners across the EMEA and APAC regions include: 🏆
LeitnerLeitner Austria:
Austria Indirect Tax Advisory Firm of the Year
Arteo:
Belgium Tax Disputes Firm of the Year
Borenius:
Impact Deal of the Year: CVC’s USD 3bn placement in Odevo
Finland Indirect Tax Firm of the Year
Finland Tax Firm of the Year
Arsene Taxand:
France Tax Firm of the Year
Transfer Pricing Lawyer of the Year – Benoit BEC
Flick Gocke Schaumburg:
Germany Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year
Zepos & Yannopoulos:
Greece Tax Law Firm of the Year
Herzog:
Israel Indirect Tax Firm of the Year
Israel Tax Firm of the Year
Maisto e Associati:
Italy Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year
Italy Tax Law Firm of the Year
ATOZ Tax Advisers:
Luxembourg Indirect Tax Firm of the Year
Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS:
Norway Indirect Tax Firm of the Year
CRIDO:
Poland Indirect Tax Advisory Firm of the Year
Tax Litigation Rising Star – Daniel Panek
Tax Litigation Law Firm of the Year
Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year
Garrigues:
Portugal Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year
Spain Tax Law Firm of the Year
ENS:
South Africa Tax Litigation Law Firm of the Year
South Africa Transfer Pricing Law Firm of the Year
Ghana Indirect Tax Firm of the Year
Ghana Tax Firm of the Year
Tax Partner AG:
Switzerland Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year
Al Tamimi & Company:
Impact Deal of the Year: Saint-Gobain / Fosroc
🏆 Winning firms in ASIA Pacific
Economic Laws Practice (ELP):
India Indirect Tax Law Firm of the Year
Tax Litigation Lawyer of the Year – Jitendra Motwani
Tax Lawyer of the Year – Rohit Jain
Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu:
Japan Tax Firm of the Year
Yulchon LLC:
Tax Lawyer Rising Star – Hyeon Jeong
Impact Case of the Year: Hankook Tire Appeal
Impact Deal of the Year: IMM Private Equity / Ecorbit
Impact Deal of the Year: Blackstone’s Divestment of GY Holdings
DFDL:
Tax Practice Leader of the Year – Jack Sheehan
Cambodia Tax Firm of the Year
Congratulations to all of the winning teams on these incredible achievements.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.