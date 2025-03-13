Last week Sonya Manzor, Taxand Global Board Member and Head of Tax at William Fry Tax Advisers, Taxand Ireland, together with her colleague, Ted McGrath, also a tax partner with the firm, embarked on a trip to New York, where they had an opportunity to meet with Taxand colleagues from Leo Berwick, member of Taxand Global in the U.S.

Sonya and Ted met with Managing Directors Jeremy Bari and Avi Goodman together with George Abaci, Senior Associate at Leo Berwick to discuss cross border opportunities, reinforcing the value of international relationships within our organisation.

In-person meetings such as these provide a unique opportunity to exchange insights, strengthen professional bonds, and explore new ways to support our clients on a global scale.

Do you have an international business trip coming up? Why not make the most of it by visiting one of our member firms’ offices? Connecting with your global tax colleagues can spark fresh ideas and open new doors for collaboration. And with Taxand’s presence in 51 countries, you are never far from a Taxander!

Feel free to reach out to us at Taxand@taxand.com if you wish us to assist in connecting you with one of our Taxand teams or simply search for your Taxand colleagues here on The Hub.