An analysis by Arsene Taxand

The implementation of ChatGPT in the field of taxation raises several important considerations. While its effectiveness is yet to be fully assessed, tax professionals should examine the potential applications in terms of automating certain tasks such as providing tax analysis and summarising advice.

Managing Director Pierre Marchand and Tax Developer Louis Brulé Naudet of our French firm, Arsene Taxand, explore various elements, including customer data privacy, document generation, and performance enhancement in a recent article by Option Finance.

Read the full article here.