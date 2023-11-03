An analysis by Borenius, Taxand Finland
In a recent case heard by the Central Tax Board (CTB), a Finnish taxpayer received a favourable ruling regarding the controlled foreign company (CFC) status of their Luxembourg private wealth management company (SPF).
The Finnish company’s Luxembourg SPF, established to manage family wealth, met the criteria for the SPF regime and was exempt from income tax in Luxembourg. Moreover, it owned the majority of its shares, potentially classifying it as a CFC for Finnish tax purposes.
The decision is significant, providing clarity on a number of economic substance requirements for investment companies that have been subject to uncertainty:
