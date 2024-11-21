We are excited to have recently welcomed our new member firm DFDL, representing Taxand in Thailand and Vietnam, and it is a pleasure to collaborate with Jack Sheehan and his team.

With 30 years of in-depth experience in Vietnam and 20 years in Thailand, DFDL offers extensive expertise in both local and international tax matters, establishing itself as the preferred choice for tax services in Developing Asia.

DFDL’s tax team advises on tax advisory, international tax, M&A, transfer pricing and tax controversy across all industries and sectors and as a top tier firm is recognised for its expertise, creativity and excellent reputation.

Want to find out more? Take a look here at DFDL’s presentation delivered by Jack and his colleague at the recent Asia Management Meeting in Singapore.

You can also connect with Jack at jack.sheehan@dfdl.com or find him and his team here on The Hub! Simply go to “Taxanders” and then filter by country or by firm.