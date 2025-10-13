An impressive panel of Taxand experts were among the speakers at this year’s FGS Symposium session at IFA 2025 in Lisbon.

Hosted by Flick Gocke Schaumburg, our member firm in Germany, the session explored recent trends in international dispute settlement and prevention — a timely and important topic as cross-border tax controversies continue to evolve.

The discussion covered key issues such as the scope of MLI arbitration for double tax treaties, the interplay with EU instruments, the handling of practical questions related to tax-transparent partnerships for cross-border dispute settlement and prevention proceedings, and insights from interlocking joint audits with APA or MAP.

Taxand speakers included Dr. Noemi Strotkemper and Dr. Christian Heider who addressed recent trends and insights from a German perspective, and Prof. Dr. Rene Matteotti (University of Zurich and Tax Partner AG, Switzerland), Mariana Martins Silva (Garrigues, Portugal), and Martin Eckerstorfer (LeitnerLeitner Austria, Austria) who covered wider European and global trends.

Congratulations to all of the speakers on this successful collaboration and to the team at FGS for hosting such an insightful and well-organised event.