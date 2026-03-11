After nearly four decades building one of Chile’s leading tax and legal practices and almost 20 years as part of Taxand, Fernando Barros, founding partner of Barros & Errázuriz Abogados (B&E), will soon begin a new chapter in public service.

From 11 March, Fernando will assume the role of Minister of Defence of Chile under the government of President José Antonio Kast, marking a significant and inspiring transition from private practice to national leadership.

Fernando co-founded B&E 38 years ago and has played a central role in its growth and development, helping to build a respected practice that, since joining Taxand, has collaborated with international colleagues to share expertise and insight across jurisdictions.

Reflecting on his departure, Fernando shared the mixed emotions that come with leaving the firm he helped to create.

“After 38 years since we started our law firm and nearly 20 years since we joined Taxand, I have mixed feelings. It’s hard to leave B&E which is my second family, but I feel it is time to contribute to the public service of my country and help the new government create the conditions for the development of our country and better conditions for all Chileans.”

As he steps away from the Chilean firm, Fernando expresses his gratitude to his Taxand colleagues who have worked alongside him over the years.

“It has been a great time with Taxand, and I would like to thank you for the confidence and friendship over the past two decades.”

As Fernando moves into his new role, partners Carola Trucco and Tomás Kovacevic and the tax team at B&E will continue to represent Taxand’s Chilean firm, carrying forward the firm’s strong relationships across the international tax community.

Sincere thanks to Fernando for your many years of collaboration and dedication and we wish you every success as you assume this important role in shaping the future of Chile.

Find out more about B&E, our member firm in Chile here