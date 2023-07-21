An analysis by Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany

On 19 June 2023, the European Commission published a proposal for a Council Directive “On Faster and Safer Relief of Excess Withholding Taxes”, or simply the “FASTER Directive”, which aims to make withholding tax procedures in the EU more efficient and to combat tax fraud and abuse.

Christoph Hawlitschek and Gaia Denis of our German firm, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, analyse the practical challenges of withholding tax relief in the EU, the goals of the commission, the role of the digital tax residence certificate (eTRC), the requirement of large EU financial intermediaries to join a register of certified intermediaries, two accelerated procedures for relief and the implications for taxpayers in Germany.

