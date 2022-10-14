An analysis by Atoz Luxembourg

On 4 October 2022, the EU Finance Ministers decided to add Anguilla, The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands to the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

The update of the list is an important step as it directly impacts the scope of application of three different Luxembourg tax measures: the measure denying the corporate income tax deduction of interest and royalty expenses due to entities located in non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, the requirement to disclose transactions with entities located in non-cooperative jurisdictions and the mandatory disclosure rules applicable to certain cross-border arrangements.

