An analysis by Atoz Luxembourg

 

On 4 October 2022, the EU Finance Ministers decided to add Anguilla, The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands to the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

 

The update of the list is an important step as it directly impacts the scope of application of three different Luxembourg tax measures: the measure denying the corporate income tax deduction of interest and royalty expenses due to entities located in non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, the requirement to disclose transactions with entities located in non-cooperative jurisdictions and the mandatory disclosure rules applicable to certain cross-border arrangements.

 

Our Luxembourg firm, Atoz, provides a detailed overview of these changes.

 

Read the full article here.

EU | Income Tax | Tax

