An analysis by Atoz Luxembourg
On 4 October 2022, the EU Finance Ministers decided to add Anguilla, The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands to the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.
The update of the list is an important step as it directly impacts the scope of application of three different Luxembourg tax measures: the measure denying the corporate income tax deduction of interest and royalty expenses due to entities located in non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, the requirement to disclose transactions with entities located in non-cooperative jurisdictions and the mandatory disclosure rules applicable to certain cross-border arrangements.
Our Luxembourg firm, Atoz, provides a detailed overview of these changes.
Read the full article here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.