ENSafrica Webinar 12 April: Navigating Cross-border tax disputes: the challenges and solutions in Africa

Our South African firm ENSafrica is hosting a webinar on Wednesday 12 April 12:00 – 01:00pm (UTC+2) entitled “Navigating Cross-border disputes tax: the challenges and solutions in Africa”.

Click here to register.

With many multi-national entities operating across a number of African jurisdictions, the complexity of domestic tax laws, the tax implications of cross-border transactions and the impact of double tax agreements, taxpayers across these jurisdictions may end up in a dispute with the local tax authorities.

Resolving such disputes can be a lengthy and costly process, particularly if the matter proceeds to court, which is why an increasing number of African jurisdictions have been implementing alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, including tax tribunals, which are often seen as being more efficient.

Join our panel of tax experts for a round-table discussion where they will take a deep-dive into a number of topics such as the objection and appeal processes, the “pay-now-argue” later principle, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, the efficiency of court processes and preferred dispute resolution options.

Panel members:

• Peter Dachs – ENSafrica South Africa

• George Muthee – ENSafrica Kenya

• Dieudonné Nzafashwanayo – ENSafrica Rwanda

• Phillip Karugaba – ENSafrica Uganda

• Andries Myburgh – ENSafrica South Africa

• Theophilus Emuwa – Aelex Nigeria

Click here to register.