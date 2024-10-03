Introducing Women@Taxand

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Women@Taxand, a dedicated initiative aimed at fostering personal and professional growth through a series of virtual and in-person roundtable discussions. This community will provide a space where women across Taxand Global can connect, share knowledge, and support one another, while tackling key issues affecting women in the tax profession.

Our sessions will address a variety of essential topics, including:

Business Development : Exploring channels for selling, networking, and approaching clients.

: Exploring channels for selling, networking, and approaching clients. Career Advancement and Leadership Opportunities : Focusing on mentorship, sponsorship, and leadership pathways.

: Focusing on mentorship, sponsorship, and leadership pathways. Work-Life Balance : Addressing challenges around motherhood, maternity leave, and flexible working arrangements.

: Addressing challenges around motherhood, maternity leave, and flexible working arrangements. Gender Bias and Stereotypes : Navigating imposter syndrome, overcoming obstacles, and finding your voice.

: Navigating imposter syndrome, overcoming obstacles, and finding your voice. Cultural Differences: Developing sensitivity in cross-cultural workplaces and working with international clients.

Our first session will kick off with a focus on Business Development and will be led by two exceptional leaders:

Angela Rosca, Managing Partner at TaxHouse – Taxand Romania

and Henrietta Kristanto, Partner at PB Taxand – Taxand Indonesia.

Date: Wednesday, 9th October

Time: 12:30 to 13:45 CET

In preparation, we encourage participants to submit any specific questions, best practices, or challenges related to business development that they would like to see addressed. We also welcome input on future topics from our agenda.

Women@Taxand is an exciting step towards building a more supportive and inclusive community within Taxand Global, and we look forward to the enriching discussions that lie ahead.

Join us, and let’s grow together!

If you want to participate to our next sessions, please write to stouzet@taxand.com or julia.nazzareno@taxand.com