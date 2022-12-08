An overview from our different markets

The administrative burden and complexity of tax reporting will always be viewed as a necessary evil to businesses, especially those who operate across multi-market jurisdictions.

One of the most labour intensive is perhaps the Economic Employer concept, due to its reliance on granular, non-conformative employee data and nuanced interpretation across the different borders in which it applies.

Our latest Economic Employer survey 2022, explores the attitudes of tax advisors across global tax jurisdictions in their engagement with the concept, as well as what nuances apply to corporates engaging with local tax authorities.

Read the full survey here.