Driving Business Development at DFDL

Taxand’s new member DFDL, representing Thailand and Vietnam, drives an active business development program centered around events, publications, and targeted geographical strategies as the key pillars of its approach.

“We have a BD committee that collaboratively decides where to focus our business development efforts,” explains Jack Sheehan, Partner and Head of Tax at DFDL. “In-person events are an important component of our BD strategy. Throughout the year, we host numerous client events under our own brand and sponsor and attend prominent industry conferences and seminars, maintaining a strong presence in the tax community.”

Thought leadership forms another cornerstone of DFDL’s business development approach. The firm regularly produces and contributes to high-profile publications for Tax Notes International, Wolters Kluwer International, and IFBD. “These collaborations position us at the forefront of industry developments and provide valuable insights to our clients,” says Jack.

“We also take a geographically targeted approach to business development,” he says. “For example, we are shifting our focus to the US, where there has been a significant increase in American investors in Asia. Additionally, our firm has established country-specific ‘Desks’ focusing on jurisdictions like India, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan and of course, the US, allowing us to tailor our BD efforts and leverage our team members’ strengths. In the course of the last week alone, we have had 40 meetings in China. We also organise numerous roadshows, including to Europe, and are looking forward to coming to Berlin for the next Taxand Global Conference.”

A culturally diverse team comprising professionals from 27 nationalities is a great asset in supporting DFDL’s reach. “Cultural diversity is in the firm’s DNA, and our blend of local and international expertise positions us to tailor our advice to a diverse portfolio of clients.”

Innovation is also key to driving success, according to Jack. “We are always exploring new ideas and innovations that add value to our clients. One example is an in-house team tool called the “Connector Unit,” which connects clients to other businesses in the same industry (e.g., in the event they are looking for an acquisition or a business partner in a specific jurisdiction). This approach creates opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and mutual growth, enhancing the value we provide to clients.”

Find out more about DFDL here