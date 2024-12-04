Want to learn more about Taxand Global, explore our projects and initiatives, and discover ways to get involved?

Join the Taxand Global Team for an engaging 30-minute virtual “Town Hall” session designed to give you a whistle-stop tour of our organisation. The session features:

Meet the team: find out more about who we are and what we do and how we can support you

A quick demo of Taxand's Hub: learn more about this go-to resource for Taxanders

learn more about this go-to resource for Taxanders Updates on the latest BD and Learning & Development projects and opportunities

Insights into how you can keep up to date with global tax developments as well as Taxand Global events, connect with our community, and expand your network.

To date, we have welcomed over 450 Taxanders from across 17 member firms to our Town Halls – with more planned over the coming weeks!

These sessions are held on Teams in an informal and friendly setting, offering a chance to meet our team and gain insights into Taxand as an organisation.

If your team would like to schedule a Town Hall, we’d love you to join us! Simply reach out to us at taxand@taxand.com to register your interest.

We look forward to welcoming you and helping you to get the most out of being part of our Global tax community!