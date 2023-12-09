News

Day 9: Taxand 24 to 24 Hub Challenge!

Editorial Team 09 Dec 2023

Are you ready for the 'Taxand Selfie Challenge'?

Further Queries

It’s selfie time!

 

Your challenge today (or when you are back in the office!) is to take a selfie and send it to us!

 

Want to win more points?

 

Take a team selfie. The more people in the photo, the more points you will win!

 

Let’s see some fantastic team photos of Taxanders around the world!

 

Find out more here and get involved!

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search