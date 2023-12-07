Day 7: Taxand 24 to 24 Hub Challenge!
Win more points today with our Taxand Wordsearch!
It’s Day 7 of our 24 to 24 Taxand Hub Challenge – and don’t forget our challenge winner will receive 2 plane tickets to a surprise destination, so it’s worth getting involved throughout December!
Today, we have created our very own Taxand wordsearch. Find the 14 Taxand-related words in the puzzle to take part! Click here to get started.
How to gain your points today?
Send your completed wordsearch to us at taxand@taxand.com
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.