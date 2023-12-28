Day 24: Taxand 24 to 24 Hub Challenge!

We have reached the FINAL DAY of our Taxand 24 to 24 Hub Challenge and thank you to everyone who has participated so far! If you haven’t yet got involved, it’s not too late! And with the lucky winner of the Challenge securing TWO PLANE TICKETS TO A SURPRISE DESTINATION, it’s worth taking part!

Throughout December, we have been sharing a series of 2023 Taxand Highlights as well as fun interactive challenges in the News section of our brand new Hub. As you move through the 24 days of content, there are opportunities to win points.

The Taxander with the most points AND with our favourite answers will WIN

our incredible prize!*

Take a look at the daily Challenge features in the Hub’s News section to get involved or you can see all 24 days of the Challenge here.

*please note The Hub team’s decision is final

Thank you and good luck!