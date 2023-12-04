News

Day 2: Taxand Hub Challenge!

Editorial Team 04 Dec 2023

Join us for Day 2 of The Hub Challenge for an opportunity to win 2 plane tickets to a surprise destination!

Further Queries

Meet the Taxand Global Team!

 

Welcome to Day 2 of our Taxand Hub Challenge! Discover the faces of your Global Team led by Caroline Conder, Chief Managing Officer.

 

Together, we cover Marketing, Communications, Business Development, Events, Learning, Knowledge Sharing and so much more!

 

Meet us here!

 

How to win your points today?

 

  1. Send us a message to tell us what you think of the Hub at taxand@taxand.com!
  2. Go to our Instagram page, give us a like and leave the comment #hubchallenge.
  3. Share a screenshot of your comment with us at taxand@taxand.com

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search