Day 10: Taxand 24 to 24 Hub Challenge!

In 2024, we will say farewell to our Taxand Schools and hello to “Taxandays” our brand new and improved training and networking events!

This exciting programme will launch in June 2024 with the “New Partner Taxandays” event in the historic and cultural city of Malaga.

But before we move on, let’s reflect on our successful Taxand schools that took place this year in Malaga and Jakarta. Were you in the class of 2023? Take a look here.

How to earn points today?

How can we improve our networking/training events? Send us an email at taxand@taxand.com