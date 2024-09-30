Coming together in Copenhagen: Taxand Viking Seminar 2024

More than 50 Taxanders gathered in Copenhagen last week for Taxand’s annual “Viking Seminar”, this year kindly hosted by our team from Bech-Bruun, Taxand Denmark. Colleagues from Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Sweden; Borenius, Taxand Finland; Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS, Taxand Norway; Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany and Taxand Netherlands were together again!

The seminar began with a welcome lunch at Bech-Bruun’s very impressive new offices on the waterside in Copenhagen, followed by a series of interactive discussions led by each of our Taxand teams founded on the business-critical theme of people!

Our experts shared practical and technical insights from their respective jurisdictions making comparisons between the tax treatment relating to hiring, contracting, sub-contracting, mobility and more. The presenters masterfully navigated the varied spectrum of related tax topics spanning everything from personal tax (of course!), permanent establishments, transfer pricing, withholding tax, VAT, tax compliance and the associated case law, to name but a few.

In-keeping with the spirit of our annual Vikings events, our teams came together to jointly conclude the technical sessions with a lively panel debating the compatibility between their national rules on the hiring out of labour and the freedoms of the EU single market. Our panellists shared their views on whether they consider each countries’ rules collide or align with the free movement of capital, services and/or labour.

The evening agenda began with a boat trip through Copenhagen’s beautiful canals, taking in the city sights including the iconic Little Mermaid statue. The weather was not perfect but that did not dampen the spirits of our Taxanders and the boat ride was followed by a delightful dinner in the city and another great opportunity to connect with colleagues. One of the memorable highlights of the evening was the Viking tradition of each country represented singing local songs in their native language!

What a fantastic day of knowledge sharing, networking, exploring and having fun!

Thank you again to our colleagues at Bech-Bruun for hosting this year’s event and to all our participants.