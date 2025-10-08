What a wonderful evening in Lisbon!

A heartfelt “obrigado” to our colleagues at Garrigues Portugal for graciously hosting a cocktail reception at their office for Taxand IFA delegates yesterday.

The event brought together “IFA Taxanders” for a fantastic opportunity to reconnect and reflect on the key themes of this year’s Congress, taking place this week in Lisbon.

This year, Taxand is proud to have a 70-strong delegation at IFA 2025 – many of whom made sure to include a visit to the team in Lisbon, while also taking the opportunity to connect in person with Taxanders from around the world, as part of their Congress agenda.

Thank you once again to our hosts in Portugal: António Pedro Braga, Pedro Miguel Braz, Isabel Reis, Miguel Pimentel, Mariana Martins Silva, Mafalda Moreira and team for your warm welcome and excellent hospitality.

Huge thanks also to Filipe Conde for the fantastic photography!

IFA 2025 continues this week…so stay tuned for further updates