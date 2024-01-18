Celebrating Taxand's New Partners for 2024

The new year at Taxand brings with it the chance to celebrate exciting new opportunities and growth for Taxanders across our member firms from around the world.

Today we are delighted to kick off a series of New Partner announcements for 2024. And here on The Hub, we have created the Taxand’s New Partner Wall of Fame!

Featured so far are the new Tax Partners from ATOZ Tax Advisers

Luxembourg; Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany and Tax Partner AG, Switzerland.

At ATOZ Tax Advisers Luxembourg, we congratulate Fanny BUEB and Samantha Hauw.

At Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany, congratulations to:

Dr. Christian Engelen (tax law, Bonn)

Dr. Christina Hildebrand (tax law, Düsseldorf and Bonn)

Dr. Christian Kahlenberg (tax law, Berlin and Bonn)

Dr. Eva-Maria Kraus (tax law, Bonn)

Dr. Carsten Quilitzsch (tax law, Bonn and Düsseldorf)

Dr. Tobias Schwan (tax law, Bonn)

Dr. Philipp Windeknecht, Maître en Droit (tax law, Frankfurt)

The following Taxanders from FGS have also been appointed as Associated Partners. Congratulations therefore also go to:

Cornelia Andree

Stefan Burghaus

Dr. Sebastian Cloppenburg

Benedikt Ellenrieder

Dr. Felix Moritz

Dr. Stefanie Schild

Dr. Michael Schwindt

Dr. Christian Vandersmissen

And finally, we wish Monika Biera, at Tax Partner AG, Switzerland, our warmest wishes for success in her new Partner role.

Very well done to all our new Tax Partners and the very best of luck from all of your colleagues here at Taxand.

Who will we announce next? Keep checking The Hub for more New Tax Partner announcements as we build Taxand’s New Partner Wall of Fame! And if your firm has appointed new Tax Partners in 2024, do let us know at taxand@taxand.com so that we can feature them.